KOK Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.63 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, KOK has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and approximately $715,129.05 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017990 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,272.12 or 1.00031901 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.03533036 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $675,427.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

