Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $20.31. 1,095,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

