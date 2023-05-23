Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
KRG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.
Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $20.31. 1,095,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.
