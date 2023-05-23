Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.5% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 60,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,831,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 466,787 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 33,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 48,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 2,144,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,581,634. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

