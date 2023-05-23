Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.38.
KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Kilroy Realty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)
- Why Investors Aren’t Kicking Up Their Heels Over Boot Barn Stock?
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.