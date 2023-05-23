Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.