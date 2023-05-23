Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Down 3.3%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.43. 3,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 24,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Kenon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30.

Kenon Cuts Dividend

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported ($15.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $144.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $2.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Kenon by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kenon during the first quarter valued at $233,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

