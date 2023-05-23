Kava Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $647.20 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Kava token can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00004456 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $647.20 million and approximately $238.28 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00038648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001047 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 532,229,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,221,840 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

