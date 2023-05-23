Joystick (JOY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,165.12

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Joystick has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $9.16 million and $6,165.12 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025355 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017871 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,318.90 or 0.99993107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0450543 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,044.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

