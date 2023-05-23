John C. Bumgarner, Jr. Buys 20,000 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,305.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.67. 1,099,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $80.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a market cap of $587.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Enviva by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Enviva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Enviva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,688,629,000 after buying an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 167,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 57,356 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

