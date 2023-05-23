JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 126 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.50) on Friday. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a twelve month low of GBX 103.03 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 135.40 ($1.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £799.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.56 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.78.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,944.44%.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

