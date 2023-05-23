Jeffrey B. Lamkin Sells 1,387 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $39,182.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OneWater Marine Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ONEW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 81,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,715. The company has a market capitalization of $442.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $524.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 140.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

