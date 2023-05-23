Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 590,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 205,827 shares.The stock last traded at $45.71 and had previously closed at $45.80.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $97,000.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
