Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

Shares of ITRN opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $27.52.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

See Also

