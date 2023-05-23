iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.10 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

