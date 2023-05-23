iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.99. 445,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

