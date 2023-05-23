iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.76. 17,986,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,273,195. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.87 and a 200 day moving average of $180.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

