iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 768,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338,341 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $81,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,386,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,145,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $105.42. 1,051,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,511. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

