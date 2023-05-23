iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Holdings Reduced by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ACWV remained flat at $99.20 during trading on Tuesday. 150,131 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

