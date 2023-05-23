iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,777 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 923,073 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

