iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $276,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,495. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

