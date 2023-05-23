iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.84.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

