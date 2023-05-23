iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.34. 356,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.39. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

