iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (XDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

XDV stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,853. iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$24.76 and a 52 week high of C$29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.99.

