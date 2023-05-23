iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,363,000 after acquiring an additional 177,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after buying an additional 95,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 735,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.86. 690,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,723. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.06.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

