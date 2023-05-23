iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Lowered by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lessened its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384,028 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,716,000 after buying an additional 109,913 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

TLT stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.55.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

