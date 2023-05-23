Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,925,000 after buying an additional 71,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,376,000 after buying an additional 76,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,037,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,902,934. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $338.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.62.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

