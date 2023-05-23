Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63-2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $488.35.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.80. 2,610,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.43. The stock has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

