International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $67,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $5,886,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,641 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 384,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 92,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.18. 292,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,499. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

