International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9,750.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 471,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.29. The company had a trading volume of 938,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.16. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

