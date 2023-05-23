Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Position Decreased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 254,866 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Interface by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,458,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. 36,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,455. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $423.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.35 million. Interface had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interface in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Interface Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.