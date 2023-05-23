Integrated BioPharma (INBP) versus Its Peers Financial Review

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) is one of 999 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Integrated BioPharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated BioPharma $56.25 million $3.84 million 4.00 Integrated BioPharma Competitors $2.15 billion $224.75 million -3.99

Integrated BioPharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Integrated BioPharma. Integrated BioPharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Integrated BioPharma has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated BioPharma’s rivals have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Integrated BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Integrated BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated BioPharma 2.79% 7.62% 5.43% Integrated BioPharma Competitors -3,956.09% -828.57% -36.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Integrated BioPharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated BioPharma Competitors 4436 15480 41837 752 2.62

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.10%. Given Integrated BioPharma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integrated BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment sells private label MDC products, as well as AgroLabs products. The company was founded by E. Gerald Kay in March 1980 and is headquartered in Hillside, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.