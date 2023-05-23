Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading Down 5.7%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 390,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,232,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,850,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,928,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.