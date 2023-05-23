Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 455,060 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.31. 5,311,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.80. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $1,382,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,541,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.