Insider Selling: United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.33, for a total transaction of $561,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,993.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $185.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.78. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $192.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.71.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 109.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 68.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

