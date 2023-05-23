Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells 7,098 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $444,831.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,043,247.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.04. 92,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,183. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $68.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,790,000 after buying an additional 53,896 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

