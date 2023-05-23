Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $3,504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,056.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 631,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,243. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

