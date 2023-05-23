Insider Selling: Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) VP Sells 9,455 Shares of Stock

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BLPH traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 95,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,407. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

