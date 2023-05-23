Insider Buying: Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Director Acquires 6,992 Shares of Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 6,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $26,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,630,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,175,865.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 52,784 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $196,884.32.

On Thursday, March 30th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 1,925 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $8,662.50.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 800 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $3,296.00.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

LSAK traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,739. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSAK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products, and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. The Consumer segment deals with the provision of financial services to customers, including a bank account, loans and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.