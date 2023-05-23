Insider Buying: Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Director Buys 121,800 Shares of Stock

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Rating) Director Neil Woodyer acquired 121,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$402,634.26.

Aris Mining Price Performance

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$140.34 million for the quarter.

About Aris Mining

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.