Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Shares Sold by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,776 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.13% of Innate Pharma worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Innate Pharma Price Performance

About Innate Pharma

IPHA stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. Innate Pharma S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

