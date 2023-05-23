IMS Capital Management Purchases Shares of 9,459 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.75. 10,382,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,801,166. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $253.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $640.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.71.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,040 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,483. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

