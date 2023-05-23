Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.43.
A number of equities analysts have commented on IMO shares. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$63.27 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.67 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
