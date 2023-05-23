ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 1,533,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,569,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 33,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 544,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

