ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 1,533,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,569,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
