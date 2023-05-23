Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 120 at Berenberg Bank

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 120 ($1.49) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Ilika Trading Down 1.8 %
Ilika stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 39,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Ilika has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.25.
Ilika Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ilika (ILIKF)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.