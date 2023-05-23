Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 120 at Berenberg Bank

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 120 ($1.49) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Ilika Trading Down 1.8 %

Ilika stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 39,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Ilika has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

