ICON Price Reaches $0.25 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $242.27 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 957,881,376 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 957,829,977.011787. The last known price of ICON is 0.24886371 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $5,531,725.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

