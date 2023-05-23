Humanscape (HUM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.51 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $9.59 million and $27.51 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0853 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

