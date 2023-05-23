HSBC’s (HSBA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 780 ($9.70) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.21) price target on HSBC in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.27) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.64) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.19) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 771 ($9.59).

Shares of LON HSBA traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 617.20 ($7.68). The company had a trading volume of 68,704,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,504,326. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.13). The stock has a market cap of £123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 670.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 572.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 559.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,695.65%.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 31,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.46) per share, for a total transaction of £191,772 ($238,522.39). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

