HRT Financial LP Sells 55,458 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,458 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ IBB opened at $131.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average of $130.06. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

