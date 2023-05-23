HRT Financial LP Raises Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 237,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

State Street Trading Up 0.7 %

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $2,017,735. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

