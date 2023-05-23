HRT Financial LP Raises Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,587 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. State Street Corp raised its position in Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Capri by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Capri by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capri by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,839,000 after purchasing an additional 74,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri Company Profile

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.