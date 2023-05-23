HRT Financial LP Raises Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $115.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $111.35 and a one year high of $193.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.